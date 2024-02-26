SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury city leaders are considering revisions to its charter aimed at clarifying eligibility requirements for mayoral and council positions.
The proposed amendments seek to replace the current requirement that a candidate must have "resided" in Salisbury for at least one year before the election with a stipulation for "domicile" in the city for the same duration.
That is a legal word that means to physically live somewhere.
Council President D'Shawn Doughty said the change is about clearing up confusion. "We had to button up a few things with our charter to make sure that we're running an inclusive and an election for everyone and that everything is fair, all rules, qualifications, things are fair so we don't have a lot of ambiguities," Doughty explained.
Just days before last November's election, the city's election board heard and dismissed complaints alleging that candidate Megan Outten did not meet the residency requirements.
The proposed changes have raised concerns among potential candidates, including Von Siggers, who previously ran unsuccessfully for the District One council seat. "It's unclear, they weren't quite sure how the language was going to effect whether I reside here or this is my domicile. What are you going to require to determine if I reside here or there a specific amount of time that I need to reside here," Siggers questioned.
The city council plans to revisit the proposed charter amendments in an upcoming work session. Any changes to the charter will require a public hearing, indicating that there are several procedural steps remaining before the amendment could be enacted into law.