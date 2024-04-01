SALISBURY, Md. - Like many communities across the country, Salisbury is feeling the pinch as rent prices soar. Amid these challenges, community activist Amber Green with the Fenix Youth Project, is calling on city officials to establish a "housing task force" to tackle the growing affordability crisis.
Salisbury Considers Housing Task Force to Tackle High Rent
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
Recommended for you
