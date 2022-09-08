SALISBURY, Md. - A 39-year-old convicted Salisbury drug dealer will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty late last week to possession with the intention to distribute cocaine and violation of probation.
As part of Taurean Depre McFarlin's plea agreement, he forfeited one vehicle and $4,161 in cash. McFarlin will be placed on three years of supervised probation upon his release.
On Dec. 27, 2021, investigators from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant on McFarlin’s home and located approximately 138 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and more than $4,000 in cash. McFarlin was placed under arrest and subsequently admitted to officers that the cocaine belonged to him, prosecutors said.