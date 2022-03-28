SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is encouraging anyone who uses the scooters around town to park them at a nearby bike rack if possible. When the program first started, the city asked users to park them out of the way of pedestrians or drivers. The scooters increase accessible transportation for those who may not have the traditional means like a car. Ray Perdue says he enjoys using the scooters.
“I love the scooters like I think that they are great for the city um, I’ve taken them around they are a lot of fun they’re a good way to get places without driving or walking if it’s a little too far, so yeah I think they’re great,” said Perdue.
But David Arlotta says downtown Salisbury is not the best place for the scooters.
“Maybe inside the zoo or around the parks, but on these streets, I think it's dangerous and I think it's an accident waiting to happen," said Arlotta. “I see people on them without helmets, and I don’t really understand that either because I ride a motorcycle and I had a motorcycle accident over the last year and I had my helmet on and I’m still here to talk about it but if anyone gets clipped on those scooters they should wear a helmet”.
Others like Dora Nicholson says she does not like the look of the scooters laying around town.
“I think it’s a bad situation that people aren’t more caring, have respect and appreciate what people are trying to do for one another,” said Nicholson.
Perdue disagrees.
“If they are lying around, it means that they’re being used and people are riding them places, and then when they need to get to their destination, they leave them and that's what they’re supposed to do,” said Perdue. “I haven't encountered a situation where they have been in my way or caused any type of difficulty so yeah, I love it”.
Jake Lanza says during these times of high gas prices, cheaper transportation is needed.
“I think that they provide a great alternative form of transportation than a car especially now with the cost of gas,” said Lanza.
Ultimatley, Perdue says more options for transportation is a good thing.
“The more ways that we can have, like the more modes of transportation for those who don’t rely on vehicles or gasoline power the better for the city and the world in general”
The city is working on a design for a scooter hub where the scooters could be collected in a centralized location.