SALISBURY, Md. - Crossing some streets in Salisbury can fell like a real-life game of "Frogger" some times.
Streets like Beaglin Park Drive have some intersections with incomplete sidewalks and poorly marked crosswalks.
"Well, I've seen a couple of accidents within a year," said Michelle Nguyen, who works on Beaglin Park Drive. "I wish they would use the money to take care of the intersection."
The money Nguyen is talking about?
Salisbury has received at $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's "Safe Streets for All" program.
That money will be combined with $3 million in state and local funds to improve traffic safety on some of Salisbury's most dangerous streets.
Nguyen blames some of the traffic dangers on new development stressing the road network.
"There's so much people going out and turning to the right, and the other people make a left, and they don't see them and they just hit each other," Nguyen said.
Naylor Mill Road is another hotspot targeted for improvements with the grant money.
Pedestrians often use the road to get from their homes to shops and the nearby Salisbury Mall.
"It can be quite congested," said Terrance Fenerdy, who works on Naylor Mill Road. "I don't know if a widening of the road is in order, but definitely some sidewalks."
All modes of transportation are being considered for upgrades in safety, including bicycles.
"Bike lanes are great. They should get them in. They should absolutely get them in. Especially along roads like this," Fenerdy said.
The U.S. DOT's "Safe Streets for All" program has earmarked $5 billion for traffic safety improvements across the country.
Salisbury was one of 510 communities selected for a grant.