SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Sunday morning house fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury.
Shortly after midnight, the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the two-story home at 108 Union Ave., after a neighbor reported a fire to the structure.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire originated in the kitchen and took about 20 minutes to put out. The preliminary cause is believed to be the accidental failure of a branch electrical circuit.
About $30,000 in damage was done to home which was undergoing renovation.
Authorities said the home did not have a smoke alarm or fire sprinklers.