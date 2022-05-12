SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say a 49-year-old Salisbury man armed with a baseball bat is facing numerous charges after getting into a scuffle with troopers trying to arrest him.
It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, when troopers from the Salisbury barrack responded to the 1900 block of Pine Way in Salisbury for a reported man who was being disorderly and assaulting residents in the area.
Upon troopers arrival, they were met by victims and witnesses who told them that Jeffrey Scott was heavily intoxicated and causing physical harm to his family and other residents of the home. Troopers said they located Scott sitting in a chair on the back deck of the home where he was found smoking a cigarette and yelling profanities.
Police said that when troopers approached Scott, he reached down and grabbed a metal baseball bat that was adjacent to the chair. Troopers said that when they got closer to Scott, he grabbed the bat and took an aggressive stance.
Troopers continued to address Scott and he was instructed to drop the bat. Police said Scott refused, turned, and began to walk toward the rear entrance of the house while still holding the bat. Police said troopers attempted to disarm Scott and at one point he was disarmed, but was able to use a lit cigarette to burn the arm of one of the troopers.
With assistance of other responding troopers, Scott was eventually subdued and handcuffed, but not until head and facial injuries were incurred by one trooper in the attempt to place Scott under arrest.
Scott and the injured trooper were transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where both were treated and released.
Scott was charged with second-degree assault, intoxicated endangermment, resisting/interfering with arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. He was ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing.