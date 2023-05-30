SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Salisbury man for possessing cocaine and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The Sheriff’s Office says their Community Action Team has been conducting an investigation for sevetal weeks into Tyree Showell, 47, for distributing drugs from his home on Pocahontas Avenue.
Police executed a search warrant on May 22, and the ensuing search of Showell’s home allegedly revealed 16.72 grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of which was crack cocaine. A digital scale, packaging material, and marijuana were also found, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Showell was subsequently taken into custody at his place of employment.
Showell was reportedly on parole for previous drug charges when the search warrant was executed. He is currently being held without bond.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4898.