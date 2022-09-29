SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges related to an October 2021 shooting in Salisbury.
According to prosecutors, on Oct. 23 of last year, Markell Purnell and another suspect became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido's Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard. It is believed that this was an attempt at retaliation connected to a previous altercation.
A third suspect provided a handgun to Purnell, who, prosecutors say, immediately fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was standing in close proximity to other customers.
The victim was hit by a single bullet in the right leg, several other car were also struck, but no one else was injured in the shooting.
The victim was treated and released from TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
Purnell was prohibited from possessing a gun at the time of the offense because of a prior conviction. Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a pre-sentence investigation. He will remain in custody pending sentencing.