Deadly Shooting Generic

Pixabay 

 Pixabay

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Salisbury man has died after a shooting in the nation's capital.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch say the shooting happened inside of a restaurant around 1:12 a.m. on U Street in the city's Northwest.

Officers heard gunshots and immediately responded. When Police arrived they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, Police say he died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Goins of Salisbury.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the D.C. Metropolitan Police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

