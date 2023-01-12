SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man is facing gun possession charges after a search of his home.
Police say they were conducting a theft investigation that led to the search and seizure warrant executed at the home of Timothy Prichard on Riverside Drive Extended. Police say the search uncovered two shotguns in Prichard's room. Prichard is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction.
Police say they also found stolen 17 street signs in an outbuilding on the property that are owned by the County and The State Highway Administration.
Prichard was charged with two counts of firearm possession after being convicted of a disqualifying crime, illegal possession of amunition, theft $1,500 to $25,000, and $100 to $1,500. Timothy Prichard was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. Prichard was originally held without bond and then later released on a $20,000 bond.