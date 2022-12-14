SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man will spend 40 years behind bars following his conviction on attempted murder and related charges.
Markell Purnell appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Dec. 9, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first-degree murder. Purnell was sentenced to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. Purnell will be ineligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence. Purnell will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release.
Purnell was found guilty on Sept. 27, 2022, after a two-day jury trial presided over by Judge Donald C. Davis. Sentencing had been deferred pending receipt of a pre-dentence investigation. Purnell remained in custody pending sentencing.
Prosecutors said that in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2021, Purnell and another co-defendant became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido’s Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury. In a suspected attempt to seek retaliation connected to the previous fisticuffs, a third co-defendant provided a handgun to Purnell, who immediately fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was standing in close proximity to other patrons leaving the establishment. The victim was struck by a single bullet in his right leg. Several other vehicles were also struck by projectiles. No one else was injured and the victim was treated and released from TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
Purnell was prohibited from possessing a handgun at the time of this offense because of a prior conviction.