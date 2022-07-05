SALISBURY, Md. - A 53-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after being convicted on child sex charges.
Late last week, Gardener Green appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court where he received the maximum sentence of 25 years for the sexual abuse of a minor, and three years to be served consecutively for indecent exposure.
On April 27, Green was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and indecent exposure following a two-day jury trial.
Prosecutors said that in the summer of 2020, Green sexually exploited a child under the age of 10.
Court records show that Green already had a criminal history with past convictions for theft and assault.