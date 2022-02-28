SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with a 2020 shooting that left another man injured.
Trevion Townsend, 23, recently appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court for sentencing, nearly four months after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.
According to prosecutors, on Dec. 6, 2020, Townsend and his co-defendant waited in their vehicle outside the victim’s home to confront him about an ongoing dispute. When the victim arrived home, the co-defendant handed a semi-automatic pistol to Townsend, who then got out of the car and shot the victim. The victim survived the shooting.
The co-defendant, J’Waun Peters, was convicted of first-degree assault and related crimes after a two-day jury trial in October 2021, and was sentenced to serve 20 years in the Division of Corrections.