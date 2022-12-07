A Salisbury man will face the next two decades in prison for charges related to abuse of a child. Tyrique Powell, 35, pleaded guilty to first degree child abuse and was sentenced today in Wicomico County.
On August 12, 2020, Child Protective Services received a report from Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital concerning a 5-week old infant with a skull fracture. The child was transported to Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where they were treated and diagnosed with injuries consistent with severe brain injury. Medical experts say the child will suffer long-term and permanent brain damage.
Initially, Powell and the child's mother said they were unaware of what caused the injuries, and took the child to the hospital once the child was found to be unresponsive. However, it was later uncovered that Powell inflicted the injuries on the child, and engaged in an effort to mislead police. Investigators say that Powell and the mother did not seek medical attention for the child until hours after the abuse, which they say contributed to the lasting injuries sustained by the child.
Due to the nature of the crime, Powell will not be eligible for parole until he serves half of his sentence.