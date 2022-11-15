WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Tommy Lee Beauchamp of Salisbury was sentenced to 5 years in the Division of Corrections after allowing his 15-month-old child to overdose on drugs.
According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County, on Nov. 4, Beauchamp was sentenced to 5 years for his conviction on the charges of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. He was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 20 and given the maximum sentence.
The state's attorney says the charges come from an incident on Jul. 3 of last year, when Pocomoke City first responders were dispatched to a call from the mother of a 15-month old male toddler who was having trouble breathing and was blue in the face.
Authorities say EMS personnel suspected an accidental drug overdose and gave the baby Narcan, which caused him to regain consciousness. A full medical exam at Tidal Health showed that the toddler had heroin and alcohol in his system. He was airlifted to Children's National Hospital in DC and survived.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services say an investigation led to the discovery that Tommy Lee Beauchamp, the child's father, had a history of drug use. According to the state's attorney office, witnesses said Beauchamp was under the influence and using drugs while caring for the child in July of last year.
Investigators also discovered that Beauchamp had pleaded guilty in April of 2021 to neglecting another 3-year-old child who also accidentally ingested opioids under similar circumstances.