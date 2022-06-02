SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury on Thursday announced the return of Mayor Jake Day from Eastern Europe, where he served for the last month as part of a mission to support NATO partners.
Limited additional information will be available about this operation, and advanced warning to the public was not possible in order to protect operational security.
“I value transparency and I remain incredibly proud of our nation, our military, my fellow warriors, and our allies," Day said in a statement. "I wish I could have shared this news in advance, but rest assured our team handled this month with aplomb, just as they did during my year in East Africa.
"I thank Salisbury’s patriotic citizens for their patience and understanding as I am called to serve both our community and our country’s best interests," Day added.
Day is a major in the United States Army, currently serving as an information operations officer with the 110th Information Operations Battalion of the Maryland Army National Guard. Day is a veteran of the Global War on Terror, most recently serving as special technical operations chief for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.