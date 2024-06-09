SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Paramedic Foundation, in collaboration with other officials, celebrated the installation of the first community Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
The celebration, which occurred don June 6th, included a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bandstand in the Salisbury City Park. Representatives from Salisbury Paramedic Foundation Board of Directors, City of Salisbury, Wicomico County Department of Emergency Services, Tidalhealth, and more attended the event.
The AED is the first of 50 pledged by the foundation to be placed throughout the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County over the coming years. Salisbury Paramedic Foundation says the devices are "readily available in community spaces, enable any resident to act immediately in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, while awaiting professional medical assistance".
There will be Narcan also included in these units for quick access in the event of opioid overdoses, the foundation says.