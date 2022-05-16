SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shots fired incident that happened outside a downtown restaurant.
Police said it happened shortly after midnight on May 7, when officers were dispatched to Mojo's, located at 213 E. Main St., for the report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers discovered multiple patrons exiting the business.
Police said officers spoke with representatives of Mojo's and learned that a male patron, later identified as 29-year-old Wendell Cannon, of Seaford, Del., had removed a black handgun from his waistband and waved it in a provocative manner for other patrons in the business to observe. Police said Cannon then exited the business, fired a single gunshot in the air while outside, and fled the business on foot.
Shortly thereafter, Cannon was observed fleeing the area in a vehicle. Upon receiving a police radio broadcast with suspect and vehicle information, officers observed a vehicle matching the description exiting the parking lot of the Royal Farms, located at 101 N. Salisbury Blvd. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle wherein they made contact with Cannon, who was the vehicle's driver and sole occupan. The investigation revealed that Cannon was the suspect in the incident and he was taken into custody without incident.
Cannon was charged with reckless endangerment, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, and firearm use in violent crime. He was later turned over to the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Following Cannon’s arrest, a probable cause search of the vehicle he was operating was conducted and a black loaded semi-automatic handgun was located and recovered, police said.
This investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 410-548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.