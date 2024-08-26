SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday night in Wicomico County.
The Salisbury Police Department posted to their official Facebook page around 10:15pm Monday night that they were investigating a shooting incident within the 600 block of Light Street.
Police say the incident occurred at approximately 9:15pm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.
This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information when it is available.