Salisbury Police Department responded to the 400 block of Virginia Ave for the report of an assault with a machete on Sunday night.
SPD say upon arrival at the location, officers met with a 30-year-old male victim, who said he responded to the residence to have a discussion with the 33-year-old male suspect.
During the discussion between the two, the suspect allegedly obtained a machete and began swinging at the victim. A third party separated the two men, according to police. The suspect then fled the location.
SPD say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has sought medical treatment.
Police say the suspect has been identified and officers are applying for criminal charges.