SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is sharing a survey by the League of American Bicyclists asking people to vote Salisbury to be named a "Bicycle Friendly Community."
Biker Tom Thompson says he likes the city's added bike lanes.
“I’m a weekend biker, I’m a senior citizen, I feel safer with the paths they’ve got," Thompson said. "I’m not a long-distance rider....I ride downtown, Rise Up Coffee check out the scene, get my half hour exercise in,” said Thompson. “On the other side of the coin, all of my friends and neighbors are really ticked off at all of the lanes that have been shut off by all of the biking lanes that have been going on”
Salisbury transportation manager William White says the city is making changes to improve safety.
“More bike parking, changing to the zoning codes, densification which counts, making the city denser so more stuff is within biking distance,” said White. “As we make improvements to certain places, obviously the most dangerous intersections shift because we get the most dangerous one, and then we have to focus on the next one.”
Thirty-year cyclist Michael Vizard says he does not like all of the changes.
“From what I’ve seen what we’re doing in Salisbury now, we would refer to it as traffic furniture that they are putting up that puts up more of a hazard than not having it there,” said Thompson. “I understand what the city is trying to do and make Salisbury more bike-friendly and for the recreational rider, I would say they’ve probably done a good job. But it’s a little confusing when you look at some of the things that they’re doing making the roads smaller it makes it more dangerous when you have a group of cyclist out.”
They survey is due Nov. 6t and can be found here .