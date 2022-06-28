SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury has announced its newest signature summer event: Salisbury Riverfest.
This free festival will celebrate the Wicomico River that shapes the city and runs through the heart of downtown with activities and entertainment for the whole family.
Salisbury Riverfest will feature a Wacky Wiver Wace kayak obstacle course, cornhole and bocce, rubber duck races, music, food trucks, drinks, and more as you walk along the Riverwalk.
More details on the Salisbury Riverfest Facebook event page here: https://fb.me/e/2nrGo3g3e.
The city is also looking for vendors. Free vendor space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Apply at salisbury.md/riverfest.