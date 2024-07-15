SALISBURY, MD - Officials say East Locust Street will be closed for repairs.
City officials say East Locust Street will be closed on Tuesday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, interior northeast North Carolina, and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
SALISBURY, MD - Officials say East Locust Street will be closed for repairs.
City officials say East Locust Street will be closed on Tuesday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Local forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2024. More weatherWBOC Morning Weather: July 16, 2024