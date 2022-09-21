SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury plans to expand the skate park by 36,000 square feet and add more skate features. Local skater Ricky Shell likes the idea, especially for when the park gets crowded.
“I think it would be great it would be a lot more room to skate with more people here because say like 7 or 10 people are here it's crowded, you bump into each other, skateboarding is already dangerous as it is, so the bigger the better,” said Shell. “More obstacles, it could also you know, bring in people from out of town, to check out our skate park, check out things around here.”
Salisbury Director of Infrastructure and Development Rick Baldwin says phase two of this project costs around $26,700 which has been covered by grants and a $9,500 donation from the Salisbury Skate Park Committee. Shell says the city should consider adding a water fountain and even some lights.
“Water fountain would be nice for the kids and people like myself, or if you don’t bring water, bring water be smart but if you don’t, for kids who get dropped off at the playground or park,” said Shell. “Maybe add some lights so we could stay until maybe 8:00 or 9:00, if allowed you know so we could stay a little longer, people who don’t get out late can’t come out three or four in the afternoon, get out five or six they could still come out and skate for a bit.”
Baldwin says the project should be completed by the end of Fall 2022. The funding is expected to be approved by the city council at the next city council meeting.