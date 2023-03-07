SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University announced the addition of men's and women's golf to its Division III varsity sports.
The university says teams are set to begin competition in the 2024-25 academic year. University officials say the two golf programs will bring the number of intercollegiate varsity sports at Salisbury University to 23, representing the first completely new additions to Salisbury University's program since women's soccer was added in 1994.
"I'm thrilled to introduce men's and women's golf as our newest varsity sports," said Salisbury University President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. "We know that one of the things that makes our SU campus community so unique is our strong history of Division III athletics. The addition of these two sports will provide new opportunities for student-athletes from across our country to contribute to the growth of our campus and be a part of a nationally-renowned athletics program."
Salisbury University says a nationwide search for a coach will start in late spring, with recruitment for student-athletes for the inaugural season beginning in the summer.