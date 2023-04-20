SALISBURY, Md.- Hundreds of Salisbury University students will be helping to raise money for the American Cancer Society during its Relay For Life event.
The event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. running until midnight at the Maggs Physical Activities Center and Perdue Hall lawn. After the opening ceremonies, a survivor/caregiver lap will start the relay. A luminaria ceremony honoring those who have lost their fight with cancer is scheduled at 7:30 p.m.
About 40 teams of university students will participate in the event which features a fundraiser, live music, a fashion show, and a “pie a SU staff member” booth.
The event is rain or shine.