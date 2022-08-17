SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University Police have issued a traffic advisory for Camden Avenue between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, as approximately 1,000 new students and their parents come to campus for Move-In Day.
Non-university northbound traffic on Camden Avenue from the Fruitland/Eden areas that morning will be detoured onto Route 13 at the Pine Bluff Road and Camden Avenue intersection. To save time, northbound traffic may want to detour onto Route 13 one intersection sooner, at Kay Avenue, or use Riverside Drive until the detour ends at 2 p.m. Traffic should be flowing normally by early afternoon, police said.
At the Camden and College avenues intersection, all southbound traffic will be detoured to Route 13. Those wishing to enter the Devilbiss and Blackwell parking lots on campus should turn from Route 13 onto Dogwood Drive. Traffic will be directed northbound to those lots from the Dogwood Drive and Camden Avenue intersection.
Access into the university’s Camden Parking Lot F (Blackwell lot), Camden Parking Lot E (Devilbiss lot), Route 13 Lot A, College Avenue Parking lots G and H (Conway Hall lots) and Dogwood Parking Lot D, as well as the Wayne Street parking garage, will be restricted to move-in traffic and deliveries only. All others should seek parking in the Avery parking lot.
Those traveling on College Avenue should be aware of a new traffic pattern, as former turn lanes for SU Parking Lot H (solar lot) and Camden Avenue have been removed to create a new bicycle lane from Camden Avenue to Route 13.
SU employees normally parking on campus should park at the former Court Plaza Shopping Center on Route 13. Employee shuttles will run from that location to main campus from 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
This advisory is issued in partnership with Wicomico County Public Works, the Maryland State Highway Administration, the City of Salisbury, Salisbury Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call Salisbury University Police at 410-543-6222.