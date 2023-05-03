SALISBURY, Md.-The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office has determined that a fire at a vacant two story apartment building in Salisbury was an arson.
Investigators say just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, a passerby discovered the fire on the 600 block of East Church Street. The Salisbury Fire Department responded and was able to get the blaze under control in about 5 minutes. The fire is believed to have cause about $500 in damages.
Investigators have determined that the fire began on the second floor. The State Fire Marshal's Office says the building has had two previous fires in it. One was in January of 2022, and the second was in June of 2022. The agency says both of those fires were also determined to be arson.
Deputy State Fire Marshals are asking the public's assistance in helping to identify who is responsible for setting the fires. You can remain anonymous. Please contact Deputy State Fire Marshals with any information at 410-713-3780.