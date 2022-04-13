SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo will hold its annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The event will be on site this year with live music by the “Folk Heroes." The event is free to the public. The goal of this event is to promote environmental awareness and how we can become good stewards to the earth.
The zoo will showcase more than 15 earth friendly organizations including: Clarke Honors College Salisbury University, Lower Shore Master Gardeners, Assateague Coastal Trust, Whale and Coral Reef, Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, Chincoteague Bay Field Station, NASA Wallops Island, City of Salisbury Water Treatment Plant, Lower Shore Land Trust, Lower Eastern Shore Group of MD Sierra Club, Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, City of Salisbury Green Team, Minds In Motion, University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension, Wicomico Environmental Trust, Maryland Department of the Environment, Herb Society, and AAZK.
The Zoo Stampede 5K will start the day out with a bang at 9 a.m. The race will run through the Zoo and City Park. Now in its 21st year, the race is one of the best 5Ks in Salisbury. For more information email mseemann@salisbury.md