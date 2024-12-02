SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced the partial closure of the Circle Avenue Parking Garage for maintenance. Work is beginning Monday, December 2nd.
The City of Salisbury says starting Monday, December 2nd, half of the top level of the Circle Avenue Parking Garage will be temporarily closed to the public. The closure is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and reinforce the garage's structure.
The city says the closure is expected to last for two weeks, weather permitting.
During this time, while half of the level is blocked off, visitors will still be able to park on the remaining portion of the top level, as well on other levels of the garage. Some parking spots may be inaccessible during the work, but city officials say "there will still be more than enough spots to handle current parking loads."
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the maintenance, you can contact Parking Enforcement at 410-548-3195.