LEWES, DE - Santa paid the Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP) an early visit Friday to collect donations for the ninth annual Toys for Tots partnership.
This year's initiative began accepting donations in mid-November.
The effort aims to ensure all children in Delaware have something to unwrap on Christmas morning.
Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin joined DNRP officers and Santa to transport the presents.
Secretary Garvin said he looks forward to this event every year.
"To make sure that kids have gifts come Christmas Day is really important," Garvin said. "And the selfless efforts of all of these folks to make this happen."
Organizers say the presents will be sorted in a warehouse in Georgetown, DE, before being distributed to children in communities across the state.