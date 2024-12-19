POCOMOKE, MD - Volunteers are turning the Pocomoke Fair Grounds into the North Pole this week to package presents for children in Western North Carolina.
Toy donations and wrapping began Monday morning.
Once the toys have been wrapped, they are sorted by age and grouped by boy, girl or unisex.
Organizers estimate they have received around 1,000 donations so far, but volunteer Cheryl Power said there are still some key items needed.
"We still need lots of coats," Cheryl said. "It's cold down there, and we need blankets and throws, especially for the babies."
This is not the first time the Pocomoke City community has rallied around Hurricane Helene victims.
As WBOC reported in October, Sara Chapman led the initiative to fill four 18-wheelers with supplies to be trucked to North Carolina.
Chapman suggested a toy drive to show continued support to those still recovering from the devastation caused by Helene.
Volunteer organizer Dawn Bloxom is overseeing this week's operation.
Bloxom said she doubts this will be the last time neighbors in Pocomoke come together to help Western North Carolinians.
The plan is to trade a sleigh for trucks to transport the gifts south.
Volunteers said they will accept donations and pack presents down to the wire to ensure as many gifts as possible to the children of North Carolina.