LAUREL, Del. - A 27 year-old Laurel man has died following a Saturday night single vehicle crash on Shiloh Church Road.
Police say Daniel Odham was driving on Shiloh Church Road just before midnight on Saturday when he lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet HHR. The vehicle drove into a drainage ditch and overturned several times, ejecting Odham.
Odham was not properly restrained, according to police, and died at the scene.
Shiloh Church Road was reportedly closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask any witnesses to please contact Trooper First Class T. Bowden at 302-703-3336. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.