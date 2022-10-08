SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University's Sea Gull Century returned Saturday with thousands of riders, all to raise money for a good a cause.
About 5,000 bicyclists took the journey starting at the university. The tour features two routes including a 100 mile route to Assateague State Park and a 63 mile route to Cypress Park, both ending back at SU.
Money raised from the event go toward scholarships and grants for students and faculty at the university. As will as local non-profit organizations like Delmarva Discovery, Salisbury Zoo, and Relay for Life.
Officials at SU say the event is estimated to bring in about $4 million dollars to the region.
The event is Wicomico County's largest one-day tourism event.