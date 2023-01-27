SEAFORD, Del. -- The Seaford City Council recently approved the hiring of five additional police officers to combat increased violent crime throughout the city.
According to Deputy Chief Michael Rapa of the Seaford Police Department, years of increased growth in the city has led to the increase in crime.
"We're no different than any other town or city unfortunately, but we have seen an increase in crime, so we're trying to get more proactive, not reactive," says Rapa.
The council made the decision at their latest council meeting on Jan. 24. The five new hires are in addition to the current 31 funded positions. Those hires will include a full time drug detective, a full time community policing officer, and additional policing in hot spots for crime in the city. The hires will be funded by local real estate taxes.
"People need to be safe in their homes or safe out on the streets and that's what our function is," says councilman Dan Henderson. "That's what we need to do to assure that. We've had great success with increasing economic opportunities here in town, so our focus needs to be on making it a safer town to increase the quality of life and public safety measures."
Neighbors living in Seaford say a greater police presence is needed to make them feel safer in a growing community.
"There's drugs, and as we say, there's guns out on the streets, so I think it will be good and I think many have such concerns about that," says Sheryl Johnson. "We don't want Seaford to be known as an unsafe place to live and raise your children."
Officials say the hiring process has begun, but it could take more than a year for all five officers to be hired, trained, and placed on the streets of Seaford.