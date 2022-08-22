SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford District Library on Monday announced a new partnership with Love, Inc, a nonprofit organization that works to meet community needs insofar as they relate to homeless and food insecure populations in the Seaford area.
"The Seaford community is always resilient and supports one another in times of need," said Rachel Wackett, deputy executive director for the Seaford Library. "The The library is pleased to be a partner with Love, Inc in this important mission of overall community support.”
Community members can now drop off nonperishable food items, such as canned goods, fruit cups, peanut butter and jelly, waters and other prepackaged food items at the Seaford Library during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kathryn Alban, transformational ministries director for Love, Inc. is really pleased to be adding this physical drop off location to help further their cause of helping people in the greater Seaford area.
Love, Inc, works on meeting a number of community needs from food insecurity to helping with a clothing closet and providing shower and laundry facilities for homeless people to use. It also assists with various needs via its “Connection Center,” such as rent and electricity help and other types of assistance. And it has an educational component as well, offering courses in nutrition, budgeting and more to help individuals who are currently functioning more dependently to become functionally-independent.
Of course, serving and providing food is a big part of its mission, aimed at feeding both homeless populations as well as those with homes who fall into the food insecure category. It hands out to go (bagged) lunches Monday-Thursday, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays it also provides dinners at 6 p.m. In addition, it hands out boxes of food to those with kitchens, containing items that can be cooked.
“We are really excited about partnering with the library," Alban said. "We believe it will do a lot for the homeless population. We know they utilize space in the library and so it’s a good connection. In working with the library, we are able to offer more food assistance with greater ease.”
Whenever the Seaford Library’s food stock becomes full, Love, Inc shows up to pick the food for its pantry and food services, so the food drive happening at the library is ongoing and helps make a big difference. If you are interested in making a donation of nonperishable food items, the Seaford Library is a great option to be a community benefactor in this way. If you would like to make a clothing, monetary, or cold food item donation, that can be done to Love, Inc, directly at its physical location in Seaford.
For more information on Love, Inc., their services, and/or location information, visit its website at www.loveincofmiddelmarva.org for more information on the Seaford District Library’s food drive or hours, visit it on the web at https://seaforddistrictlibrary.org