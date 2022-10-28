LAUREL, Del. - Due to what is being described as "credible intelligence from law enforcement" shared with the Laurel School District earlier in the day, school officials are closing to the general public Friday night's high school football game between Laurel and Seaford.
Laurel Superintendent of Schools Shawn Larrimore, who did not provide details about the intelligence that alarmed school officials and law enforcement alike, said in a message to parents and students that the decision to close the game to most of the public was made "out of an abundance of caution."
Larrimore said that neither Laurel’s band nor its cheerleaders will be participating during Friday evening's game at Laurel Stadium.
The superintendent said the documented parents or guardians of Laurel football players will be granted access into Laurel Stadium. Two parents or guardians of each of Laurel’s football players will be permitted access into the game, provided the following:
- The parent or guardian must be listed in eSchool. Staff will be on hand with laptops to check this, Larrimore said.
- The parent or guardian must have ID to present to officers and staff positioned at the entrance of Laurel Stadium. Please have your ID ready to present
Those who are not listed in eschool—or without proper ID—will not be permitted access into the game, according to Larrimore.
Only Seaford’s football players and its coaching staff will be permitted access into the game, Larrimore said. He added that if you are not a Laurel parent or guardian who is granted access into Laurel Stadium, you will not be permitted to be on the LMHS campus. Officers will be on site to enforce this.
"We regret that this action had to be taken for such a highly anticipated game, however, the safety of our students and community members remains our utmost priority," Larrimore said.
All purchased tickets have been canceled and the money will be automatically refunded to the purchaser, Larrimore added.
Editor's note: While the game made be closed to most of the public, you will still be able to watch it on the Delmarva Sports Network. Pregame starts at 6:45 p.m. and kick off is at 7 p.m. If you have not done so already, download the app from the Android or Apple app store. You can also download it on your smart TV through Firestick, Roku, and Apple TV. As always, DSN is free over the air on 16.2, or you can watch it on Xfinity channel 205 & 1164, Verizon Fios channel 486, Mediacom channel 816, and Charter/Spectrum channel 193.