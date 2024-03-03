SEAFORD, DE - Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man Friday morning for felony drugs and weapons charges.
Troopers responded to the Del-One Federal Credit Union located on Sussex Highway Friday morning do a welfare check of a man reported to be impaired at the location's ATM. Upon arriving the trooper observed the man and identified him as Gerald Watkins of Seaford.
Watkins was reported to be falling asleep standing upright while holding cash, a bank card, and a receipt. DPS say during their interaction with Watkins, he exhibited multiple signs of impairment and the trooper noticed a ASP (pistol) concealed at his waist.
Officials took Watkins into custody without incident. A further search led to the discovery of 48 bags containing approximately 0.336 grams of heroin and two pipes containing 0.28 grams methamphetamine. Troopers also found drug paraphernalia and a switchblade longer than 3 inches in the front seat of Watkin's car.
Gerald Watkins was charged with the following:
Possession of a Deady Weapon by a Person Prohibited
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Unlawful Dealing with a Switchblade