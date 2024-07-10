BLADES, DE - A Seaford man was arrested on multiple gun and traffic-related charges after a traffic stop in Sussex County on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, July 9th, at approximately 12:47am, a Delaware State Police trooper was on patrol and saw a Mercedes E350 driving on South Market Street in Blades with multiple equipment violations.
DSP say the trooper pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the driver. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Myles Andrews of Seaford, Delaware. Officials say Andrews showed signs of impairment. After administering a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was arrested for driving under the influence.
State Police say while searching Andrews's vehicle, troopers found a loaded ".40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, several rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia".
Myles Andrews was charged with the following crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,302 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- DUI
- Several Traffic Violations