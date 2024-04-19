HARBESON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight hit-and-run that left one man dead in Harbeson.
According to State Police, a silver car was driving north on Harbeson Road north of Lewes-Georgetown Highway just after 2:15 a.m. on April 19th. Police say, for unknown reasons, a pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Harbeson Road at the same time, and the car struck him before driving off.
A short time later, police say a second vehicle, a smaller white SUV, then hit the victim and also left the scene.
The victim, a 28-year-old Seaford man, was taken to a local hospital but died from his wounds. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Harbeson Road was closed for about 4 hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.
Investigators say there is currently no surveillance footage or images of the two vehicles and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information to contact them at 302-703-3264.