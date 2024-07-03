SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police Department is investigating a shots fired complaint that occurred in Sussex County on Tuesday.
Seaford Police say the incident happened on July 2nd, in the area of Tull Drive in Seaford, at approximately 11:50pm.
During the preliminary investigation, SPD say it was reported that two unknown subjects were observed arguing on Tull Dr, when multiple gun shots were heard. Police say damage from what is believed to be the gun shots was found within two apartments in the Meadowbridge Apartment complex.
There are no injuries reported in this incident, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-3333.