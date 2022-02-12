SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at the Meadowbridge Apartments.
According to police, two people exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartments, around 3:30 p.m., before fleeing the area.
Police do not believe anyone was hurt by the gunfire, but there was reported property damage to nearby buildings.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have an information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Mills at (302)629-6645 ext. 1219 complaint #71-22-0955.