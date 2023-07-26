SEAFORD, Del. -- More stop signs could be coming to three residential intersections after several car crashes and speeding incidents.
In a city council meeting Tuesday night, Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft recommended a four-way stop be added to the intersection of North St. and 3rd St., a three-way stop at the intersection of North St. and Woolford St., and a three-way stop at the intersection of Chandler St. and Collins Ave.
They are also turning Woolford St. into a one-way.
Deputy Chief of Police Michael Rapa says the city council agreed with the recommendations.
Rapa says the police department recorded 41 car crashes between 2020 and 2023.
"The amount of volume of vehicles that travel, the amount of children in that area, you have a school you know within a thousand feet of all these intersections," says Rapa. "It just has the potential to get worse."
Pastor Isaac Ross lives in the area and founded a local non-profit housed in the area. He says he worked with police to pinpoint which intersections need more stops.
"If here comes a car in a 15-20 mile an hour zone going 35, 40, 45 miles an hour, it's unsafe for the kids," says Ross.
Local real estate agent Sean Steward agrees.
"You have a lot of kids that are going back and forth to school on a daily basis, you have some places where there are sidewalks where the kids can walk, some places where they can't," says Steward. "At some of the intersections or in between the intersections, you have people that accelerate fast."
However, he thinks there need to be additional measures, taken to curb speeding drivers, like more sidewalks and a four-way stop added on Poplar St.
"When the school buses let out, they also let out on Poplar St., so you have a lot of congested traffic coming through at a given time," says Steward."
Police say their goal is to have all the stop signs installed by the end of August, before the new school year begins.