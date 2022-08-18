SEAFORD, Del. - Seaford police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that put a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the Chandler Heights Two apartment complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they were directed to the victim’s location in the parking lot. The victim, who suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head, was airlifted to Christiana Hospital for the life-threatening injury. He is listed in critical condition at this time.
Police, who have identified no suspects yet, said the investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302-629-6645, ext. 1217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.