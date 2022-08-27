SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford woman was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in the Seaford area.
Delaware State Police says just after 6 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 29-year-old Seaford woman, was going northbound in the left lane of Rt. 13, north of Camp Rd. At the same time a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling in-front of the Jeep at a slower speed.
The woman driving the Jeep swerved to the left to avoid hitting the truck, but ended up hitting the the left rear. The Jeep then spun clockwise and sliding sideways, until it flipped. It came to a stop upright, in the grass of the median.
The truck came to a stop in the northbound should of Rt. 13. Shortly after stopping the truck drove away from the scene. The truck was later found with no one inside in the Seaford area.
The woman inside the Jeep was not properly restrained and was taken to a nearby hospital where she died. Identification of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification to the next of kin.
The driver of the truck has not yet been identified.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while the crash was being investigated and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal Albert by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.