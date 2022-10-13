SEAFORD, De. - Investigators were on scene at the now burned down industrial warehouse in Seaford on Thursday morning.
Seaford Fire Chief Jack Wilson says he has only battled one fire in Seaford larger than this one.
“In the last five years, this is probably the largest fire we’ve had resource wise, and Fire wise that we’ve had spread and had to contain it,” he said.
The fire was so powerful and hot, it even charred a Seaford fire truck.
“When we lost water again, the fire advanced so rapidly that we had an issue and it sustained some serious damage to it,” he said.
Chief Wilson says the fire highlighted a lack of man power as the nation faces a volunteer firefighter shortage.
"Our volunteers don’t live in the Seaford community anymore, they can’t come up from their jobs and man the fire apparatus, they’re working many miles away,” he said.
The cause of the massive fire remains unclear. Tony Jewell, who works across the street says he called the fire in the 9-1-1.
Jewell says he saw activity at a nearby property early Wednesday morning, just before the fire started.
“5:30, we did have an incident where Waste Management was trying to remove a dumpster. They hit a power line and it caused our electric to go out so I called 9-1-1.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it will not comment on an active investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact investigators.