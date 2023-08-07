TALBOT COUNTY, Md.-- A suspect search is currently underway following a Talbot County shooting Sunday night.
Officials with the Talbot County Sheriff's Department say they are looking for a man after he fled on foot from a shooting in the Bruff's Island Rd. area around 9:30 p.m.
Police say one person was shot and was able to take themselves to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Officials say the suspect is a middle aged black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff's Office at 410-822-1020.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.