DEAL ISLAND, MD - Multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a 56-year-old waterman who fell overboard off a commercial shipping vessel near Deal Island Tuesday.
Officials say they first received a report of a mariner falling overboard two miles west of Deal Island at about 8:30 a.m. on July 23rd. The Coast Guard then issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice and dispatched a 29-foot response boat and a helicopter.
Somerset County Fire Department, Maryland National Resources Police, and the Maryland State Police have all deployed responders to assist.
The Coast Guard says the man was last seen wearing blue and orange waders with gray boots and ask those on the water nearby to keep a lookout. Anyone who notices signs of distress to contact the Coast Guard command center at 410-576-2525.