LAUREL, Del. – The Delaware State Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Damien Bozman, of Seaford, yesterday in connection with a series of burglaries which took place overnight on July 12.
This comes more than a week after another man involved, 18-year-old Ryan Howell, of Seaford, reportedly turned himself into police on July 25.
On the morning of July 13, police say they responded to reports of multiple houses being burglarized overnight on Chipmans Chase Drive and Fire Tower Road.
Through investigation, Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit officers determined that two individuals trespassed on six separate properties and stole items from eight individual victims, including several credit and debit cards, a wallet, video cameras, a BB gun and a bicycle, according to the press report.
After Howell turned himself in, police identified Bozman as the second suspect on Aug. 2. Bozman was already in Department of Corrections custody at the Sussex County Violation of Probation Center and was subsequently charged with the following crimes:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony) (x2)
- Attempted Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony) (x2)
- Conspiracy Third Degree (x3)
- Theft Under $1,500 (x5)
- Criminal Mischief (x2)
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree (x3)